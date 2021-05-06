Didier expected to announce mayoral campaign

The Fort Wayne elections are more than two years away, but City Councilman Tom Didier is expected to announce his mayoral campaign Friday.

Allen County Republican Chairman Steve Shine said there is an "excellent possibility" that Didier, a Republican, will announce his run for the mayor’s office at a news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday.

"I believe there will be a very positive announcement regarding his intentions for 2023," Shine said.

Shine said he thinks Didier would make a great mayor.

"Tom is a very personable individual, well liked in the community," he said. "That, coupled with his intricate knowledge of City Council by being a longtime respected individual of City Council. He has a lot of knowledge about local government. He checks all the boxes."

Didier has been the 3rd District City Council representative since 2004. Shine pointed out that in the November 2003 election, Didier defeated then-incumbent Councilman Tom Henry, who is now the mayor.

Didier and his campaign both said they didn’t want to comment until the news conference.

Henry has not yet announced whether he is running for mayor again.

