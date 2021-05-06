Health Department, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Announce Additional Mass Vaccination Clinics In May

The following was released on Thursday, May 6, 2021:

The Indiana Department of Health, in partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, announced today that Hoosiers will have multiple opportunities to receive a free COVID-19 vaccination at the iconic venue throughout the month of May. Individuals who get vaccinated at a health department-sponsored clinic at the speedway during May will receive a free T-shirt to commemorate the occasion.

The health department also unveiled two new public service announcements featuring NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers Tony Kanaan and Charlie Kimball, who share their reasons for getting vaccinated. The spots are posted at https://ourshot.in.gov and will air across the state throughout the month of May.

“The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been an incredibly gracious host throughout our mass vaccination efforts,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “We are grateful for the continued support and for the partnership with Tony and Charlie, who are role models on and off the track.”

Vaccinations will be available in the INDYCAR parking lot at 4551 West 16th St., Indianapolis, across from Gate 2, on the following schedule:

May 10, 17 and 24: Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 11-16: Second dose Moderna vaccines for anyone who received their first dose at IMS last month. The Pfizer vaccine will also be available these days for anyone seeking a first dose.

May 21: Second dose of Pfizer vaccine for individuals who attended family day on April 30.

In addition, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is partnering with IU Health to offer three vaccination locations inside the gates for ticketed customers. Vaccinations will be provided at first-aid stations. Customers can enter Gate 1 and Gate 6 daily to receive their vaccination, and Gate 9 will be open all three weekends that the track is open. Customers will be able to get vaccinated on the way to their seats. “We hope the general public and ticketed customers alike will take advantage of these important opportunities to get vaccinated during the Month of May,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “More than 70,000 Hoosiers have been vaccinated at IMS and that number will keep growing thanks to the partnership and support of both the Indiana Department of Health and IU Health. I look forward to seeing people wear their t-shirts at the track and I know Dr. Box, Tony and Charlie do as well!”

Hoosiers interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain one without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.

As of today, a total of 4,453,018 doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,406,936 first doses and 2,046,082 individuals who are fully vaccinated.