News anchor Brantley named CEO of local Urban League

WANE-TV news anchor Terra Brantley is leaving the station later this year to become president and chief executive officer of the Fort Wayne Urban League.

The Urban League and WANE made the announcement Thursday.

Brantley is WANE's main weekday anchor for newscasts at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. She has been an anchor at the station for 28 years, including 20 years hosting morning and noon newscasts. The station said she will leave in June and begin her position with the Urban League in July.

"Terra is a household name that spells integrity, trust, leadership, and a wealth of care and concern for the entire community," said Kenneth Christmon, chairman of the Fort Wayne Urban League board, in a statement. "Having Terra lead this organization will focus our collective work, broaden the scope of service to many, and provide a sense of authentic excellence needed to partner with the great progress being made in Fort Wayne."

Brantley replaces interim CEO Quinton Dixie, who left in January to be associate research professor of the history of Christianity in the United States and Black church studies at Duke University.

WANE said Brantley was the longest-serving African American anchor in Indiana. She has won numerous Indiana Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists awards, been nominated for several regional Emmy awards and has repeatedly been honored with awards for her community service.

In 2017 she was recognized with an Indiana Women's Commission Torchbearer Award in Indianapolis. In 2015, the Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Club honored her as its Brilliant Woman of the Year. She's also been named the Healthier Moms and Babies Inspirational Mother of the Year.