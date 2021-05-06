Doden seeks 2024 GOP gubernatorial nomination

Eric Doden cited his "passion for restoring and growing Indiana Main Streets" today when he announced he's seeking the Republican nomination for governor in 2024.

Doden, who has described himself as "a turnaround guy," is a principal investor in local private equity firm Domo Development. He's also the former CEO of both Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

"I have spent the last decade focused on tackling Indiana's greatest challenges and implementing conservative solutions that get real results for the people of Indiana," he said in a statement.

The current governor, Republican Eric Holcomb, was re-elected last fall and is not eligible to run in the 2024 race.

Doden said he believes the state's brightest days are ahead.

"While the political class tells us that they are solving our biggest problems, people tell me it often feels like they are more worried about keeping their office, or their next political career move, than improving our lives," he said. "A few political insiders will say that I am too bold or too direct for their taste. Many leaders who know me well have encouraged me to bring my authentic, bold, no-nonsense approach to the Indiana governor's race."

The Butler native and his wife, Maci Doden, are the parents of five children and live in Fort Wayne.

Doden failed in his attempt to win the Republican nomination for Fort Wayne mayor in 2011.

