Thursday, May 06, 2021 12:39 pm
Montpelier, Ohio, man dies in crash
The Journal Gazette
A Montpelier, Ohio, man died this morning in a crash in Defiance County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Tyler L. McIntosh, 20, was driving southwest on Ohio 2 near the intersection of Farmer Mark Road when he lost control of his 2003 Ford F-250, the highway patrol in Defiance said in a statement. It said the truck overturned and hit a tree.
McIntosh, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, died at the scene, the highway patrol said.
The crash remains under investigation.
