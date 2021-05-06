Montpelier, Ohio, man dies in crash

A Montpelier, Ohio, man died this morning in a crash in Defiance County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Tyler L. McIntosh, 20, was driving southwest on Ohio 2 near the intersection of Farmer Mark Road when he lost control of his 2003 Ford F-250, the highway patrol in Defiance said in a statement. It said the truck overturned and hit a tree.

McIntosh, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, died at the scene, the highway patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.