Indiana: 1,261 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths Thursday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 1,261 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 12,966 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 413 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 726,600 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,407,170 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,401,725 Wednesday. A total of 9,939,840 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. For testing locations around the state, go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. They can get a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.

The state health department said 4,453,018 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,406,936 first doses and 2,046,082 fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Click here for an updated county advisory map, hospitalizations and other information.