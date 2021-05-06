Thursday, May 06, 2021 11:24 am
DeKalb confirms 10 new novel coronavirus cases
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department today said today it confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases among county residents, bringing the county's totals to 4,288 cases and 78 deaths.
It said four residents who tested positive are ages 21 to 30, three are ages 31 to 40, two are ages 41 to 50 and one is age 71 to 80.
