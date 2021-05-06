StaRite and Mastertemp pool heaters recalled by Pentair Water Pool and Spa due to a connection in the heater can leak the combustible air-gas mixture, posing a fire hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Pentair Water Pool and Spa for a free repair.

Consumers can contact Pentair Water Pool and Spa at 800-831-7133 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.pentair.com and click on Products, then Pool and Spa Equipment, then Pool Heaters, then Additional Resources for more information

This recall involves Pentair Water Pool and Spa StaRite and Mastertemp pool heaters sold in various styles and models with manufacturing dates between December 22, 2020 and January 6, 2021. The manufacturing date, along with model number, can be found on the serial number sticker on the heater.