Braun: Be careful with federal assistance

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun asked Fort Wayne GOP supporters to stay vigilant when it comes to federal assistance as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.

The Fort Wayne Republican Headquarters hosted a breakfast for the senator's visit, and Braun took the opportunity to spend time in front of the microphone and more casually one-on-one with residents talking about the governmental issues.

“My message, whenever I'm talking to supporters or even people I'm trying to convince otherwise, is that you have to be real careful when we have times like these,” Braun said. “It seems like there is so much money coming from the federal government, (and) there's so much being offered. You know that doesn't make sense in the mid and longterm.”

The true issue, Braun said, is that the federal government is “trying to get even more invested in our lives.”