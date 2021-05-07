Silver Alert declared for missing Bloomington woman

A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Bloomington woman believed to be in extreme danger and who may need medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

Alice Pearison, 57, was last seen at 11 a.m. Friday in Bloomington, state police said in the alert.

Pearison is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, white, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue sleeves, jeans shorts or pants and white shoes with black stripes.

Anyone with information about Pearison is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 349-2781 or dial 911.