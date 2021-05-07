Verbatim: 6 arrested in Kosciusko meth investigation

The Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team issued this news release today:

On Thursday, May 6th 2021, a three (3) month Northern Indiana methamphetamine investigation conducted by the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET 43), DEA and ISP DES unit culminated in the arrest of six (6) subjects.

During the three (3) month investigation, officers conducted controlled purchases of methamphetamine from the subjects totaling approximately fifteen (15) ounces of Methamphetamine. On Thursday, May 6, 2021, Officers served search warrants on many of the subjects' residences. At that time, Officers found one and a quarter (1 1/4) ounce of methamphetamine and a large amount of US Currency which the Officers believe is related to dealing of methamphetamine.

The following subjects were arrested:

SETH LEWIS CUMMINS : Dealing Methamphetamine, Held on a federal warrant. Also, a warrant for violation of release conditions in a Dealing Methamphetamine case from Whitley County, Indiana (92C01-2009-F3-873).

JACOB YEAZEL : Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 3 felony; held pending the posting of bond $20,250.00. (43C01-2105-F3-358)

ALAINA LEIGHAN JACYNTH YEAZEL : Dealing methamphetamine, Level 3 felony; held pending the posting of bond $20,250.00. (43C01-2105-F3-356)

D ANN JACKSON : Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 felony; held pending the posting of bond $25,250.00. (43C01-2105-F2-360)

JOHHNY LEE HELTON : Dealing Methamphetamine, Held on a federal warrant.

DONALD M. CHADWICK JR.: Dealing Methamphetamine, level 2 felony; held pending the posting of bond $25,250.00. (43C01-2104-F2-333)

The Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team, NET 43, is a collaborative law enforcement unit, consisting of officers from Kosciusko County Prosecutors Office, Warsaw Police Department, Indiana State Police, Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office, Winona Lake Police Department, Pierceton Police Department and Mentone Police Department. NET43 remains dedicated to the citizens of Kosciusko County providing integral investigations and enforcement of Indiana's drug laws. The investigators of NET43 would like to remind the citizens of Kosciusko County and surrounding areas they can provide drug tip information by emailing NET43@kcgov.com or calling the NET43 tip line at 574-372-2494.

The above information was discovered as a result of a police investigation. NET43 acknowledges that the charged defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.