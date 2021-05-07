Didier announces run for Fort Wayne mayor

It’s official: Tom Didier is running for mayor.

The 3rd District Republican city councilman announced his mayoral campaign during a news conference Friday at the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters Local 124 Hall on Broadway. He said it was something he has thought about over the years, and it was a difficult decision.

"For me, my purpose is starting today, and it is going to be a long haul over the next two years," he said, later adding, "I desire one thing and one thing only. I just want to see the city move forward."

Didier said he wants to focus on the whole city of Fort Wayne -- including improving neighborhoods -- as mayor.

"Every community measures itself against others by using their downtown as a yardstick, and Fort Wayne is already leading the pack here," he said. "We need to keep developing our downtown but make sure we are not neglecting our neighborhood community in the process."

