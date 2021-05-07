Friday, May 07, 2021 2:58 pm
Frost advisory issued for northeast Indiana and Williams County, Ohio
The Journal Gazette
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from 3 to 9 a.m. Saturday in northeast Indiana and Williams County, Ohio, saying temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation.
The frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation that is left uncovered, the weather service said. It said people should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Patchy frost is possible in other parts of northwest Ohio, the weather service said.
