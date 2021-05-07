Indiana: 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths Friday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,189 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 727,764 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,983 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 414 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,411,825 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,407,170 Thursday, the statement said. It said 9,970,007 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Hoosiers interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain one without an appointment at participating clinics.

As of today, a total of 4,496,606 doses have been administered in Indiana, the state health department said. This includes 2,418,692 first doses and 2,077,914 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.