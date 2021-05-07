Verbatim: Lunch on the Square returns

The Downtown Improvement District issued the following Friday, May 7, 2021 –

FORT WAYNE, Ind. Downtown Fort Wayne is excited to announce that your favorite Downtown lunchtime event, Lunch on the Square, returns LIVE AND IN PERSON! We are excited to announce the return of Lunch on the Square to its regular location of Freimann Square on Thursday, June 3rd.

Downtown Improvement District staff is looking forward to welcoming you back to Lunch on the Square while implementing best practices as recommended by the CDC. For the fun and safety of everyone the following protocols will be in place at this year's Lunch on the Square:

-- Tables will be set up according to social distancing recommendations.

-- Social distancing of six feet will be encouraged while in any queue.

-- Face coverings are recommended.

-- Hand sanitizer will be made available in multiple locations.

Downtown Improvement District President Michael Galbraith said, "Lunch on the Square is such a great summertime tradition Downtown and we're pleased to be able to renew that tradition again this year. Outdoor events in beautiful Freimann Square can help bring co-workers, friends and families together in the fresh air and sunshine while maintaining recommended social distancing. We encourage everyone to get outside and enjoy all of the great food and live music. Summertime in Downtown Fort Wayne is hard to beat!”

Please join us every Thursday June 3rd - August 26th, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm. A schedule of performers can be found at www.LunchontheSquare.com.

Lunch on the Square is presented by your Downtown Improvement District and sponsored by: Fort Wayne Newspapers, Premier Bank, Fort Wayne's NBC, MAJIC 95.1, CLASSIC HITS 101.7, ALT 102.3, Indiana Michigan Power, Innovative Engineering Services, Bowen Center, TriCore Logic, Allen Business Machines, and Arts Campus Fort Wayne.