    Friday, May 07, 2021 7:15 am

    Two hurt in shooting

    The Journal Gazette

    A man and woman are recovering from injuries following a shooting Thursday night in Fort Wayne.

    Police said they arrived in the area of McKinnie Avenue and South Monroe Street about 7:47 p.m. to investigate gunfire.

    Officers looked for a person of interest at a home in the 3600 block of Hanna Street, but did not not find the individual, they said.

    The two victims were taken to a hospital, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said.

    No other people were hurt, officers said.

    An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 app.

