Two hurt in shooting
A man and woman are recovering from injuries following a shooting Thursday night in Fort Wayne.
Police said they arrived in the area of McKinnie Avenue and South Monroe Street about 7:47 p.m. to investigate gunfire.
Officers looked for a person of interest at a home in the 3600 block of Hanna Street, but did not not find the individual, they said.
The two victims were taken to a hospital, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said.
No other people were hurt, officers said.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 app.
