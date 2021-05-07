Two hurt in shooting

A man and woman are recovering from injuries following a shooting Thursday night in Fort Wayne.

Police said they arrived in the area of McKinnie Avenue and South Monroe Street about 7:47 p.m. to investigate gunfire.

Officers looked for a person of interest at a home in the 3600 block of Hanna Street, but did not not find the individual, they said.

The two victims were taken to a hospital, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other people were hurt, officers said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 app.