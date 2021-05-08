Gunshot victim dead

Fort Wayne police are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old man found this morning at 4534 S. Lafayette Blvd.

Officers said they responded to a report about the incident around 8:40 a.m. today and discovered the victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police were searching the area and seeking witnesses.

The man's identity and exact cause of death is forthcoming from the Allen County coroner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 260-427-1201 or use the P3 crime tips app.