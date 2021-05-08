Indiana: 1,056 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths Saturday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,056 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 728,811 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,991 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 414 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,416,811 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,411,825 on Friday, the statement said. It said 9,999,600 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Hoosiers interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain one without an appointment at participating clinics.

As of today, a total of 4,542,667 doses have been administered in Indiana, the state health department said. 2,431,938 first doses and 2,110,729 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Mobile clinics in northeast Indiana will be held next week on the following schedule:

May 11-15 (Pfizer vaccine)

Kosciusko County

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St.

Warsaw, IN 46580

May 11-13 (Moderna vaccine)

Allen County:

McMillen Park

3901 Abbott St.

Fort Wayne, IN 46806