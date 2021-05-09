Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, May 9, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 913 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 729,716 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 13,003 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 12 from the previous day. Another 415 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,421,873 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,411,825 on Friday. A total of 10,024,341 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week on the following schedule:

Monday (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson):

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

INDYCAR parking lot

4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

Tuesday-Sunday (Pfizer and Moderna*):

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

INDYCAR parking lot

4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

*Moderna doses are second doses for people previously vaccinated at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Tuesday-Saturday (Pfizer vaccine):

Kosciusko County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St., Warsaw, IN 46580

Elkhart County:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tolson Center

1320 Benham Ave., Elkhart, IN 46516

Tuesday-Thursday (Moderna vaccine):

Clark County:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Community Action of Southern Indiana

201 E. 15th St., Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Tipton County:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tipton County Fairgrounds

1200 S. Main St., Tipton, IN 46072

Allen County:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

McMillen Park

3901 Abbott St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806

Tuesday-Thursday (Johnson & Johnson vaccine)

Lake County:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hobart High School

2211 E. 10th St., Hobart, IN 46342

Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.

As of today, a total of 4,575,544 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,439,862 first doses and 2,135,682 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.