New phase proposes new construction for Electric Works

Details have emerged about the emerging Phase II of the Electric Works project -- and they don't involve repurposing historic buildings.

Plans filed with the Department of Planning Services for the project's second phase show new construction mostly on the north side of the former General Electric campus on the west side of Broadway.

Included are an eight-story parking garage with 1,144 spaces and five, five-story apartment buildings with 281 units in more than 293,000 square feet of space.

Three of the apartment buildings are described as mixed-use, with nonresidential uses on their first floors. The proposed uses are a child-care center, retail/restaurant space and a fitness center. Plans also call for a playground, courtyard and pool.

RTM Ventures LLC and its partner, Ancora of Durham, North Carolina, are asking that 2.58 acres of the site be rezoned from two-family and multifamily residential to urban core to allow for the development.

The site, tucked away on the southern and eastern fringe of the West Central neighborhood, is bounded by Broadway on the east, the CSX railroad tracks on the south, Union Street on the west and Jackson and Lavina streets on the north.

The site includes land not part of the former General Electric campus and privately acquired, said Jeff Kingsbury, RTM Ventures partner.

The plan includes tearing down a row of commercial buildings on the west side of Broadway, including Dan's Broadway Grille, he said.

The development plan is also requesting a waiver of development standards to increase the setback on the northeast, northwest and southwest corners and along the south boundary line near the railroad tracks.

The application calls the waiver "necessary" to accomplish aspects of the proposed building construction, "such as maintaining an increased distance from the railroad tracks and new proposed interdevelopment roadways."

The developers also plan to keep two commercial and residential buildings proposed along Broadway close to the street to maintain the urban look and feel, Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury said the site design purposely placed the parking garage against the railroad tracks and surrounded it on three sides with residential/commercial space so it would not have the typical look of a parking structure.

It will be 65 feet high, including a stair tower, and the apartments will be 60 feet high, the application says.

The plan will have a public hearing before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission at 5:30 p.m. June 7 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

