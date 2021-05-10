Frost advisory: Allen, 9 area counties

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Allen County and nine other northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties from 2 to 8 a.m. Tuesday, saying temperatures in the low- to mid-30s will result in frost formation.

Other counties included in the advisory are DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Williams counties in Ohio.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, and people should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold, the weather service said.