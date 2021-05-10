Monday, May 10, 2021 4:39 pm
DNR: Additional trout stocked in northern Indiana streams
The Journal Gazette
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said today it recently stocked additional rainbow trout in northern Indiana streams.
Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station had a surplus of rainbow trout, which allowed for the additional stockings, the DNR said in a statement. It said some sites that are not normally stocked in early May received trout last week, including:
- Nasby Dam and Ontario Dam, Pigeon River in LaGrange County;
- Fawn River behind Fawn River State Fish Hatchery in Steuben County; and
- Franke Park, Spy Run Creek in Allen County.
Other sites received surplus trout in addition to their regular stocking numbers, including:
- C.R. 175 N. and C.R. 1100 W., Pigeon River in Steuben County; and
- C.R. 150 N., Turkey Creek in LaGrange County.
The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five fish per day, with a minimum size of 7 inches, the DNR said. It said anglers 18 years and older need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story