    Monday, May 10, 2021 2:54 pm

    Silver Alert declared for missing Greenwood teenager

    The Journal Gazette

    A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Greenwood teenager believed to be in danger and who may need medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

    Alyssa Pickett, 16, was last seen at 8 a.m. today in Greenwood, 10 miles south of Indianapolis, state police said in the alert. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, white, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

    Anyone with information about Alyssa is asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department at (317) 346-6336 or dial 911.

     

