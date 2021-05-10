Monday, May 10, 2021 2:49 pm
City to celebrate Open Streets Fort Wayne
The Journal Gazette
Open Streets Fort Wayne is returning this year, the city’s Public Works Division said today.
The Aug. 29 event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. along the South Calhoun Street corridor, from Superior to Pontiac streets, the division said in a statement.
It said the event would provide a safe place for people to bike, walk and play along the corridor, with music and food planned.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story