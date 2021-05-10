Warsaw man killed in Pierceton crash

A 28-year-old Warsaw man was killed in a crash early Sunday in Pierceton.

At 12:40 a.m., emergency responders were called to First Street, north of Tulip Street, in Pierceton, the Kosciusko County Sheriff's office said today.

Investigators believe Zacheriah E. Cain, 26, of Warsaw, was driving south on First Street when he drove left of center, hit a tree and two homes, the sheriff's department said.

A passenger in the car, Dontaye Y. Cain, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County coroner's office.

Zacheriah Cain was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The homes had interior and exterior damage, police said.