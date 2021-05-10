Police investigating death at Fort Wayne motel

Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help in a death investigation.

This morning around 8:45 a.m., police were called to the Suburban Inn, 3320 Coliseum Blvd. W., because of an unknown problem, a statement from police said.

Officers found a woman dead inside one of the rooms, the statement said.

The cause and manner of the woman's death is not known at this time and will be released by the Allen County coroner's office, police said.

Anyone with information about the woman's death is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7864, or use the P3 tips app.