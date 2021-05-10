The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, May 10, 2021 10:33 am

    New traffic pattern for Anthony-Paulding intersection

    The Journal Gazette

    The intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Paulding Road will have a new signal traffic pattern beginning Tuesday, the city's traffic  engineering department said today.

    To help reduce traffic delays, the north and southbound left turns were improved to allow protected-permissive left turns, the department said in a statement. It said drivers should expect minor delays while crews program the signal change.

    For questions or to report problems, call 427-2781.

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story