Monday, May 10, 2021 10:33 am
New traffic pattern for Anthony-Paulding intersection
The Journal Gazette
The intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Paulding Road will have a new signal traffic pattern beginning Tuesday, the city's traffic engineering department said today.
To help reduce traffic delays, the north and southbound left turns were improved to allow protected-permissive left turns, the department said in a statement. It said drivers should expect minor delays while crews program the signal change.
For questions or to report problems, call 427-2781.
