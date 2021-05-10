Area sees rise in gas prices

Gas prices in Fort Wayne went up 12.2 cents a gallon last week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 201 stations in the area.

The average gas price is 27.3 cents a gallon higher than a month ago, at $2.98 a gallon today, the organization said in a statement.

Prices range from $2.75 to $3.06 a gallon, the statement said.

Nationally, the average price rose 4.5 cents a gallon, GasBuddy said, averaging $2.95 a gallon today. The national average is 10 cents a gallon more than a month ago and $1.12 higher than a year ago.

The cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline is affecting and will affect the price of gas, said Patrick DeHaan, head petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, in the statement.

“I'm hopeful the situation will quickly improve as multiple levels of government are involved. This may become a nightmare should it continue just ahead of the start of the summer driving season."