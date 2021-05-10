Monday, May 10, 2021 10:14 am
DeKalb reports 18 new novel coronavirus cases since Saturday
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department today confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday among county residents, bringing the county's totals to 4,318 cases and 78 deaths.
It said two residents were 10 or younger, three 11 to 20, three 21 to 30, two 31 to 40, seven 41 to 50 and one 51 to 60.
