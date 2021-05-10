TJX Recalls infant sleep bags sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra

TJX Recalls infant sleep bags due to the size of the neck opening is too large for infants 0 to 6 months, which can allow an infant's head to slip into and be covered by the sleep bag, posing a risk of suffocation.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant sleep bags and contact TJX for instructions on how to participate in the recall and receive their choice of either a full refund or a store gift card.

Consumers can contact If purchased online, contact TJX at ecommercecustomerservice@tjx.com or toll-free at 833-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com,www.marshalls.com or www.sierra.com,and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page. If purchased in stores, contact TJX at customerservice@tjx.com or toll-free at 800-926-6299, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com or www.marshalls.com,and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page.

This recall involves infant sleep bags, in size 0-6 months, that were sold under the brand names Dylan & Abby, First Wish, First Wish Organic, Harry & Me, Little Red Caboose, Piper & Posie, Sam & Jo, Sam & Jo Organic, Shabby Chic and Willow Blossom. The brand name and size are printed on two separate labels at the back of the neck. The style number is printed on a separate label located on the inside side seam behind the care label. The sleep bags zip up the middle or to the side of the front, and were sold in a variety of colors and designs, including animals, dinosaur bones, splatter paint, circus designs, construction, cars, florals, clouds, robots, stars, dino dudes, monsters and firetrucks. The following style numbers are included in the recall:

The sleepers were sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide and online at tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com between April 2018 and February 2021 for about $20.