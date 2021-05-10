The Journal Gazette
 
    TJX Recalls infant sleep bags sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra

    TJX Recalls infant sleep bags due to the size of the neck opening is too large for infants 0 to 6 months, which can allow an infant's head to slip into and be covered by the sleep bag, posing a risk of suffocation.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant sleep bags and contact TJX for instructions on how to participate in the recall and receive their choice of either a full refund or a store gift card. 

    Consumers can contact If purchased online, contact TJX at ecommercecustomerservice@tjx.com or toll-free at 833-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com,www.marshalls.com or www.sierra.com,and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page. If purchased in stores, contact TJX at customerservice@tjx.com or toll-free at 800-926-6299, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com or www.marshalls.com,and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page.

    This recall involves infant sleep bags, in size 0-6 months, that were sold under the brand names Dylan & Abby, First Wish, First Wish Organic, Harry & Me, Little Red Caboose, Piper & Posie, Sam & Jo, Sam & Jo Organic, Shabby Chic and Willow Blossom. The brand name and size are printed on two separate labels at the back of the neck. The style number is printed on a separate label located on the inside side seam behind the care label. The sleep bags zip up the middle or to the side of the front, and were sold in a variety of colors and designs, including animals, dinosaur bones, splatter paint, circus designs, construction, cars, florals, clouds, robots, stars, dino dudes, monsters and firetrucks. The following style numbers are included in the recall:

    The sleepers were sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide and online at tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com between April 2018 and February 2021 for about $20.

     

    Brand Name

    Style Number

    Dylan & Abby

    CL01073

    First Wish

    CL00824

    CL00889

    CL00911

    First Wish Organic

    CL00981

    CL00985

    CL01099

    Harry & Me

    CL01102

    Little Red Caboose

    CL00756

    CL00882

    CL00899

    CL00904

    CL00905

    CL00921

    CL00924

    CL00986

    CL00987

    Piper & Posie

    CL00819

    CL00923

    CL00982

    CL01005

    CL01006

    CL01007

    Sam & Jo

    CL00871

    CL00890

    CL00903

    CL00906

    CL00983

    CL00984

    Sam & Jo Organic

    CL01066

    Shabby Chic

    CL00980

    Willow Blossom

    CL00909

    CL00913

