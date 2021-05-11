The Journal Gazette
 
    Frost advisory overnight in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

    The Journal Gazette

    The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from 2 to 8 a.m. Wednesday in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, saying low temperatures in the low- to mid-30s will result in frost formation.

    Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, and people should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold, the weather service said.

     

     

