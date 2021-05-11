The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, May 11, 2021 3:15 pm

    Decatur woman ID'd in hotel death investigation

    The Journal Gazette

    The woman found dead inside a Fort Wayne hotel Monday morning has been identified by the Allen County coroner's office.

    Tiffany I. Ferris, 35, of Decatur, was declared dead inside a hotel room at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, 3320 Coliseum Blvd. W., around 9:10 a.m., the coroner's office said.

    Ferris' cause and manner of death are pending additional testing, the coroner's office said today.

    Her death continues to be investigated by the Fort Wayne police department and the coroner's office.

     

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story