Decatur woman ID'd in hotel death investigation

The woman found dead inside a Fort Wayne hotel Monday morning has been identified by the Allen County coroner's office.

Tiffany I. Ferris, 35, of Decatur, was declared dead inside a hotel room at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, 3320 Coliseum Blvd. W., around 9:10 a.m., the coroner's office said.

Ferris' cause and manner of death are pending additional testing, the coroner's office said today.

Her death continues to be investigated by the Fort Wayne police department and the coroner's office.