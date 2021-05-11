Tox-Away Saturdays to begin this weekend

Fort Wayne’s Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved an agreement with Allen County to move forward with another year of Tox-Away Saturdays.

Residents are encouraged to look through cabinets and shelves to get rid of corrosive, toxic, and even ignitable, harmful cleaners.

Products being accepted include batteries, fertilizers, fluorescent light bulbs, household cleaners, paint and pesticides.

The city of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department is teaming with the Allen County Department of Environmental Management to bring back Tox-Away Saturdays to make it safe and easier to dispose of the hazardous chemicals.

The first of three weekend collections will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Allen County household hazardous waste facility at 2260 Carroll Road, a news release said. Other dates are Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.

Residents will need to bring cash or a personal check to cover the disposal costs. Credit cards will not be accepted.

For the protection of residents and workers, this is a drive-thru event only. Materials should be in the trunk or rear of the vehicle. Workers won’t be able to remove materials from the back seat of vehicles. For trucks, materials should be toward the rear of the truck bed.