FWCS board approves stipend for employees

Fort Wayne Community Schools employees are getting more than a thank you card for a job well done during the pandemic. They can expect up to $2,000 in stipends.

"This is money well deserved, well earned," board member Steve Corona said Monday. "It's hazard pay, and can't thank our teachers and other staff for what they've done and what they've been through."

The board unanimously approved applying about $7 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars toward employee stipends in the amounts of $1,000, $1,500 and $2,000. Board member Noah Smith abstained, indicating his wife works for the district.

Julie Hollingsworth, board secretary, described the stipends as appreciation pay. Employees including bus drivers, food service workers, teachers and administrators have displayed heroic efforts, she said.

"It's been a tough year for all staff," Hollingsworth said. "This is a thank you for a job well done."

