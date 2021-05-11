Columbia City patrolman promoted to Deputy Police Chief

Columbia City Mayor Ryan L. Daniel said Master Patrolman Thor Hodges has been promoted to Deputy Police Chief.

“Officer Hodges is one of the most experienced and dedicated officers in our department. He has a passion for service to others and will continue to assist the public and his fellow officers well in this new role,” Daniel said in a statement on Tuesday.

In April, Gary Parrett was promoted from Columbia City's deputy chief to police chief, which created the position vacancy.

Hodges, who began the new role on Saturday, has been in the city's police department 26 years. He has served in multiple roles, including patrolman, trainer, SWAT team leader, and most recently, School Resource Officer. He also has a Therapy Dog named Jack who will still be available to the schools as needed.

“I am excited to begin this new role with the Department,” said Hodges, who currently serves on the Whitley County Council.

Parrett said he and Hodges "share many of the same qualities when it comes to customer service" and a passion for Columbia City.