Teen injured in off-road-vehicle crash

A Bluffton teen was injured in an off-road vehicle accident in Wells County Monday afternoon.

Conservation officers were called to the 3000 block of County Road 900 South around 3:20 p.m. Officers found Logan Walker, 19, with head and leg injuries after an ORV he had been driving lost control and Walker was ejected, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

Walker's passenger, Abigail Enochs, 19, of Petroleum, was able to stop the ORV.

Neither Walker or Enochs were wearing seat belts or helmets, the DNR said. They were taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment.