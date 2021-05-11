One-stop community service center opens

A place where people can access a wide array of social and health services was dedicated this morning on Fort Wayne's south side.

Described by its backers as a "no wrong door" service, CONNECT Allen County at 201 E. Rudisill Ave. will allow individuals and families to meet on site or by telehealth with professionals representing 13 groups.

Those representatives help people get connected with entities that can meet their needs -- ranging from food and housing to mental health and abuse-related care.

The staff is bilingual in English and Spanish and has access to translators who can speak Karen and Thai. The group is working on finding those who can translate Burmese.

"Whatever a person is in need of, they've come to the right place," said Kylie Riecken, center coordinator. "We're not going to tell them to go somewhere else."

Organizers said they believe the center is the first of its kind in the area and possibly the state.