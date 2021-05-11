Dues for national legislative caucus questioned

The Legislative Council on Monday approved membership dues to several national organizations.

The annual step usually includes no controversy.

But Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis, asked that a new organization be included – the National Black Caucus of State Legislators. She said the cost was $1,400 - $100 per Indiana Black legislator.

The problem is that with the other organizations – such as the National Conference of State Legislatures, the Council of State Governments and the Education Commission of the States – the whole Indiana General Assembly is covered, and every member receives the benefits.

But under Pryor's proposal only 14 of the 150 lawmakers would be members.

And Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, spoke against the proposal.

“I have some concern on the discriminatory nature of the membership,” she said. The organization bases membership on race and isn't open to everyone in a fair and impartial manner, Glick added.

Pryor said it is important for African-American legislators to come together and discuss issues and impact on their community. She noted a few other states that cover the fees.

She also said there are women legislator caucuses and groups.

Indiana has the POWER caucus – a forum primarily for women legislators interested in improving the quality of life for women and all citizens. The full membership isn't listed but Glick is not in any photos on the site.