Jefferson Boulevard lane restrictions
Jefferson Boulevard between Washington Boulevard and West Main Street will have lane restrictions Wednesday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A gas line crew will be working in the area and should finish the same day.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
