Flooding closes parts of Roush recreation area

Heavy rain has led to flooding at the J.E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area, causing safety concerns.

Several areas are closed, including roads and gates near the river, until the flooding recedes, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Areas directly affected by flooding include:

The Kil-So-Quah campground has been evacuated and is closed until further notice;

The north boat ramp, currently underwater, is inaccessible. Visitors should use the south boat ramp, off Division Road, as an access point;

Visitors are to avoid the area north of the intersection of 100 South and 300 East.

For up-to-date information, call the DNR property office at 260-468-2165.