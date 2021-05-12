Indiana: 852 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths Wednesday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 852 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 10 additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 13,028 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 731,810 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,432,248 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,427,454 Tuesday. A total of 10,076,952 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. For testing locations around the state, go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. They can get a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.

Additional clinics are being offered in Warsaw from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday, offering the Pfizer vaccine, at Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St., and in Fort Wayne from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Thursday, offering the Moderna vaccine, at McMillen Park, 3901 Abbott St.

A total of 4,657,343 doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,461,137 first doses and 2,196,206 fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.