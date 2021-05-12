Snapchat location helps police find critical-injury crash

A Snapchat location was used to locate a crash in North Webster Tuesday night, the Kosciusko County sheriff's department said today.

Officers were contacted by someone who told police they were talking on the phone with Easton Adkins, 19, of Columbia City, when they lost contact with him. They told police Adkins was driving near Durham Lake around 10:30 p.m. and witnesses were searching the area for him.

Investigators believe Adkins was driving east on County Road 350 North, east of County Road 925 East, when his car left the road and hit a tree near the public access entrance of the Pisgah Marsh Nongame Area.

Adkins was located and airlifted in critical condition, a statement said.