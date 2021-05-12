Wednesday, May 12, 2021 9:49 am
Police investigating death in Adams County
The Journal Gazette
Police are investigating a death of an 80-year-old man in Adams County.
On Wednesday around 7:11 a.m., emergency crews were called to 840 SW High St. in Ceylon, to a death, the Adams County Sherriff's department said today.
Officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a statement from the department said.
