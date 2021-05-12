The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, May 12, 2021 9:49 am

    Police investigating death in Adams County

    The Journal Gazette

    Police are investigating a death of an 80-year-old man in Adams County.

    On Wednesday around 7:11 a.m., emergency crews were called to 840 SW High St. in Ceylon, to a death, the Adams County Sherriff's department said today.

    Officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a statement from the department said.

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story