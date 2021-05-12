Silver Alert issued for missing Pendleton boy

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old Pendleton boy.

Indiana State Police say Abdul Agboola is 3 feet tall, has black hair, brown eyes and weighs 37 pounds. Abdul was wearing a green shirt with horizontal-stripes and black pants with a blue stripe.

Abdul was last seen at 1:46 a.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Madison County Sheriff’s department at 765-642-0221.