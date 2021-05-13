PFW selects founding deans of new colleges

Purdue University Fort Wayne announced Thursday that two established faculty members will serve as the founding deans of its new College of Liberal Arts and College of Science.

Janet Badia, professor and director of women's studies, has been selected as the founding dean of the College of Liberal Arts. Ronald Friedman, interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and longtime chair of the Department of Chemistry, has been selected as the founding dean of the College of Science.

Both appointments are for an initial three-year term and begin July 1 when Purdue Fort Wayne's new academic organizational structure announced in February goes into effect. Its most significant change involves the split of the existing College of Arts and Sciences into the two new colleges focused on liberal arts and science, respectively.

"I would like to express my appreciation for Janet and Ron's willingness to lead during this challenging time and I have every confidence in the success of our two new colleges," said Carl Drummond, vice chancellor for academic affairs.