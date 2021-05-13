Verbatim: Hoosiers 12+ Should “Take the Winning Shot” at Health Department Vaccine Clinic

The following was released on Thursday, May 13, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (April 28, 2021) – The health department is encouraging eligible youth ages 12 and up to “take the winning shot” and get vaccinated so they don’t have to miss out on activities because of COVID-19.

“We want to encourage all our Allen County families to take the winning shot and get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible,” said Mindy Waldron, administrator for the Allen County Department of Health. “Taking the shot could be your ticket to avoiding quarantines if you get exposed to COVID-19, which could mean fewer missed games, competitions and other activities. And it can also mean fewer travel testing requirements for those upcoming summer vacations.”

Anyone 12-years-old and older is now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine at the Department’s site at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave. Appointments are still encouraged and can be scheduled at WorthAShot.org. The Department has also compiled frequently asked questions geared toward children and their parents to help them make informed decisions regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, which can be accessed on the website.

“While young people may be low-risk for COVID-19 complications, they are still getting severe disease and can even die,” said Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County health commissioner. “Many young people have long-term problems from COVID-19 like lung, heart and nerve problems, and there could be other effects that become apparent in the future. But getting fully vaccinated is safe, effective and significantly lessens those risks.”

The Department is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 12-years-old or older, which requires two doses administered at least 21 days apart. Appointments will be scheduled for the second dose during the first vaccination.

Anyone under 18-years-old must be accompanied by an adult (preferably a parent or guardian), who will need to bring ID and attest to the youth’s age. Accepted identification for adults include a driver’s license, state ID, military ID, birth certificate, passport or Medicaid card.

While appointments at the site are prioritized, walk-ins will be accepted for all eligible ages on the following days and times through the end of May:

Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thursdays from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturdays from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Vaccination appointments for all Indiana sites can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.