Indiana: 900 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Thursday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 900 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and five additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 13,033 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 732,692 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,436,875 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,432,248 Wednesday. A total of 10,104,400 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. For testing locations around the state, go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. They can get a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.

Additional clinics are being offered in Warsaw from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St., and in Fort Wayne from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at McMillen Park, 3901 Abbott St.

A total of 4,696,852 doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,470,237 first doses and 2,226,615 fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.