Suspect sought in hotel death

Fort Wayne homicide detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in a death at a Fort Wayne hotel this week.

Detectives are looking for 34-year-old Terry Smith, Jr. in the death of Tiffany Ferris at Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Fort Wayne police said.

Smith is 5-foot-9, 190 pounds and black with brown eyes and a shaved head. Smith's last known address was in Bluffton.

Detectives believe Smith may be wearing a white T-shirt, ripped jean shorts and a blue and orange baseball hat with a Houston Astros logo on it.

Police believe Smith is armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Smith is asked to call 911.