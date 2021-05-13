Thursday, May 13, 2021 12:10 pm
Suspect sought in hotel death
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne homicide detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in a death at a Fort Wayne hotel this week.
Detectives are looking for 34-year-old Terry Smith, Jr. in the death of Tiffany Ferris at Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Fort Wayne police said.
Smith is 5-foot-9, 190 pounds and black with brown eyes and a shaved head. Smith's last known address was in Bluffton.
Detectives believe Smith may be wearing a white T-shirt, ripped jean shorts and a blue and orange baseball hat with a Houston Astros logo on it.
Police believe Smith is armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Smith is asked to call 911.
