The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:46 am

    Construction to close Stellhorn Road bridge

    The Journal Gazette

    The bridge on Stellhorn Road over Interstate 469 will be closed for construction beginning Monday until mid-August, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

    A detour will be established using Maysville, Irving and Ricker roads, INDOT said in a statement. It said access to homes in the construction area will be maintained.

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story