Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:46 am
Construction to close Stellhorn Road bridge
The Journal Gazette
The bridge on Stellhorn Road over Interstate 469 will be closed for construction beginning Monday until mid-August, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
A detour will be established using Maysville, Irving and Ricker roads, INDOT said in a statement. It said access to homes in the construction area will be maintained.
