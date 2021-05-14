4-year-old girl dies in Adams pedestrian crash

A four-year-old Berne girl attending a wedding died this afternoon after she ran across U.S. 27 and into the path of a car, Indiana State Police said.

Barbara JC Graber was taken to Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, where she died from her injuries, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

Police said they were called shortly after noon to the scene of a crash at U.S. 27 and County Road 350 South, just north of Berne.

Their preliminary investigation found that Barbara and two other children were running across the U.S. highway when she crossed into the path of a southbound car. The other children were not injured.

Police said the children had attended a wedding at a residence on the northeast corner of the intersection, and were going to a residence on the southwest corner where a reception was being held.

The driver is cooperating with the continuing investigation, but alcohol and other issues of impairment are not suspected, police said. The Adams County sheriff's department, EMS and coroner's office and Berne firefighters assisted.